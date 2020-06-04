Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

516 Dandridge Lane West Available 07/01/20 Worthington Park Beauty! - *Please email Admin@PacificoFL.com for more information.



Check out our walk through video! Welcome home to this wonderful 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom cul-de-sac home in Worthington Park! Amazing open floor plan! Kitchen features upgraded 42 inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and solid surface countertops! Kitchen opens to an impressive family room with wonderful built-ins. Separate office, and stunning formal dining room. Huge master bedroom and master bath with garden tub. 5th bedroom upstairs has private bathroom. Decorator paint throughout. Wired for surround sound. Private screened in porch! Awesome fenced in backyard. Invisible dog fence infrastructure in place around the perimeter. Home has plantation shutters throughout. Three car garage and very large lot in cul-de-sac. ST JOHNS SCHOOLS! WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED! 30 minutes to NAS Jax, 50 minutes to NS Mayport. Short drive to Outlet Mall. Peaceful neighborhood with wonderful amenities. Inquire today!



Alpine Groves County Park (Navigable Water Access) located across street from the development.

https://www.visitstaugustine.com/thing-to-do/alpine-groves-park



(RLNE5806027)