Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

516 Dandridge Lane West

516 Dandridge Lane West
Location

516 Dandridge Lane West, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
516 Dandridge Lane West Available 07/01/20 Worthington Park Beauty! - *Please email Admin@PacificoFL.com for more information.

Check out our walk through video! Welcome home to this wonderful 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom cul-de-sac home in Worthington Park! Amazing open floor plan! Kitchen features upgraded 42 inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and solid surface countertops! Kitchen opens to an impressive family room with wonderful built-ins. Separate office, and stunning formal dining room. Huge master bedroom and master bath with garden tub. 5th bedroom upstairs has private bathroom. Decorator paint throughout. Wired for surround sound. Private screened in porch! Awesome fenced in backyard. Invisible dog fence infrastructure in place around the perimeter. Home has plantation shutters throughout. Three car garage and very large lot in cul-de-sac. ST JOHNS SCHOOLS! WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED! 30 minutes to NAS Jax, 50 minutes to NS Mayport. Short drive to Outlet Mall. Peaceful neighborhood with wonderful amenities. Inquire today!

Alpine Groves County Park (Navigable Water Access) located across street from the development.
https://www.visitstaugustine.com/thing-to-do/alpine-groves-park

(RLNE5806027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Dandridge Lane West have any available units?
516 Dandridge Lane West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 516 Dandridge Lane West have?
Some of 516 Dandridge Lane West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Dandridge Lane West currently offering any rent specials?
516 Dandridge Lane West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Dandridge Lane West pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 Dandridge Lane West is pet friendly.
Does 516 Dandridge Lane West offer parking?
Yes, 516 Dandridge Lane West offers parking.
Does 516 Dandridge Lane West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 516 Dandridge Lane West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Dandridge Lane West have a pool?
No, 516 Dandridge Lane West does not have a pool.
Does 516 Dandridge Lane West have accessible units?
No, 516 Dandridge Lane West does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Dandridge Lane West have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 Dandridge Lane West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Dandridge Lane West have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 Dandridge Lane West does not have units with air conditioning.

