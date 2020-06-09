All apartments in Fruit Cove
Last updated June 9 2020 at 2:04 AM

488 Bell Branch Lane

488 Bell Branch Lane · No Longer Available
Location

488 Bell Branch Lane, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 488 Bell Branch Lane have any available units?
488 Bell Branch Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
Is 488 Bell Branch Lane currently offering any rent specials?
488 Bell Branch Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 488 Bell Branch Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 488 Bell Branch Lane is pet friendly.
Does 488 Bell Branch Lane offer parking?
No, 488 Bell Branch Lane does not offer parking.
Does 488 Bell Branch Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 488 Bell Branch Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 488 Bell Branch Lane have a pool?
Yes, 488 Bell Branch Lane has a pool.
Does 488 Bell Branch Lane have accessible units?
No, 488 Bell Branch Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 488 Bell Branch Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 488 Bell Branch Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 488 Bell Branch Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 488 Bell Branch Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

