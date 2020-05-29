Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
396 Southern Branch Ln
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
396 Southern Branch Ln
396 Southern Branch Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
396 Southern Branch Lane, Fruit Cove, FL 32259
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
396 Southern Branch Ln Available 06/01/20 Julington Creek Plantation - Absolutely adorable Julington Creek Plantation two story condo! This will go fast at this price.
(RLNE3936218)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 396 Southern Branch Ln have any available units?
396 Southern Branch Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fruit Cove, FL
.
Is 396 Southern Branch Ln currently offering any rent specials?
396 Southern Branch Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 396 Southern Branch Ln pet-friendly?
No, 396 Southern Branch Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove
.
Does 396 Southern Branch Ln offer parking?
No, 396 Southern Branch Ln does not offer parking.
Does 396 Southern Branch Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 396 Southern Branch Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 396 Southern Branch Ln have a pool?
No, 396 Southern Branch Ln does not have a pool.
Does 396 Southern Branch Ln have accessible units?
No, 396 Southern Branch Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 396 Southern Branch Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 396 Southern Branch Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 396 Southern Branch Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 396 Southern Branch Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
