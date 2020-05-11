All apartments in Fruit Cove
Find more places like 371 N. Lombardy Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
371 N. Lombardy Loop
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:46 AM

371 N. Lombardy Loop

371 North Lombardy Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fruit Cove
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

371 North Lombardy Loop, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
371 N. Lombardy Loop Available 06/01/20 371 N. Lombardy Loop - 371 N. Lombardy Loop

(RLNE5764530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 371 N. Lombardy Loop have any available units?
371 N. Lombardy Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
Is 371 N. Lombardy Loop currently offering any rent specials?
371 N. Lombardy Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 371 N. Lombardy Loop pet-friendly?
No, 371 N. Lombardy Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 371 N. Lombardy Loop offer parking?
No, 371 N. Lombardy Loop does not offer parking.
Does 371 N. Lombardy Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 371 N. Lombardy Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 371 N. Lombardy Loop have a pool?
No, 371 N. Lombardy Loop does not have a pool.
Does 371 N. Lombardy Loop have accessible units?
No, 371 N. Lombardy Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 371 N. Lombardy Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 371 N. Lombardy Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 371 N. Lombardy Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 371 N. Lombardy Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fruit Cove 2 BedroomsFruit Cove 3 Bedrooms
Fruit Cove Apartments with Washer-DryerFruit Cove Cheap Places
Fruit Cove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Starke, FLAsbury Lake, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida