Last updated May 12 2020 at 8:28 PM

289 Crooked Court

289 Crooked Court · No Longer Available
Location

289 Crooked Court, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful cul-de-sac home on oversized preserve lot in sought-after, amenity-rich Julington Creek Plantation. The ultimate in privacy. Professionally decorated with gleaming cherry-wood floors, tile, and carpet. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and high-end refrigerator; laundry includes front-load washer and dryer plus soak tub. Formal dining room, office, 3 bdrms, 2 baths, screened lanai, 2 car garage. Full set of hurricane shutters, extra refrigerator in garage, lawn mower. A-rated public schools right in the neighborhood, Catholic and private schools nearby. Home is owned by listing agent and is currently occupied by tenant. Also available and listed as furnished for $2345, see NEFARMLS listing #987624.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 289 Crooked Court have any available units?
289 Crooked Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 289 Crooked Court have?
Some of 289 Crooked Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 289 Crooked Court currently offering any rent specials?
289 Crooked Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 289 Crooked Court pet-friendly?
No, 289 Crooked Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 289 Crooked Court offer parking?
Yes, 289 Crooked Court offers parking.
Does 289 Crooked Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 289 Crooked Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 289 Crooked Court have a pool?
No, 289 Crooked Court does not have a pool.
Does 289 Crooked Court have accessible units?
No, 289 Crooked Court does not have accessible units.
Does 289 Crooked Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 289 Crooked Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 289 Crooked Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 289 Crooked Court does not have units with air conditioning.

