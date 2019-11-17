All apartments in Fruit Cove
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

212 BEECH BROOK ST

212 Beech Brook Street · No Longer Available
Location

212 Beech Brook Street, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
Lovely condo has been freshly painted. Great room off open kitchen with 2 bedroom and bath downstairs, large master suite upstairs. Freshly painted interior. Owner to replace downstairs carpeting with vinyl wood look plank flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 BEECH BROOK ST have any available units?
212 BEECH BROOK ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 212 BEECH BROOK ST have?
Some of 212 BEECH BROOK ST's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 BEECH BROOK ST currently offering any rent specials?
212 BEECH BROOK ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 BEECH BROOK ST pet-friendly?
No, 212 BEECH BROOK ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 212 BEECH BROOK ST offer parking?
Yes, 212 BEECH BROOK ST offers parking.
Does 212 BEECH BROOK ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 BEECH BROOK ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 BEECH BROOK ST have a pool?
Yes, 212 BEECH BROOK ST has a pool.
Does 212 BEECH BROOK ST have accessible units?
No, 212 BEECH BROOK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 212 BEECH BROOK ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 BEECH BROOK ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 BEECH BROOK ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 BEECH BROOK ST does not have units with air conditioning.
