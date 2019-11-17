Lovely condo has been freshly painted. Great room off open kitchen with 2 bedroom and bath downstairs, large master suite upstairs. Freshly painted interior. Owner to replace downstairs carpeting with vinyl wood look plank flooring
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 212 BEECH BROOK ST have any available units?
212 BEECH BROOK ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 212 BEECH BROOK ST have?
Some of 212 BEECH BROOK ST's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 BEECH BROOK ST currently offering any rent specials?
212 BEECH BROOK ST is not currently offering any rent specials.