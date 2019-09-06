193 Strawberry Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large Home on Preserve lot in Julington Creek - Julington Creek home on a private preserve lot. Wood laminate flooring in common areas, open floor plan, formal dining room, living room and family room.. Large kitchen with gas range, 42 maple cabinets, corian countertops, island and breakfast bar. Gas fireplace in family room with built in cabinets. Escape to your master suite with a superbly renovated master shower, separate garden tub and large walk in closet. The upstairs bonus rooms boats custom built on bookcases and desk along with a murphy bed great for visiting relatives. Large screened in patio with jacuzzi tub.



(RLNE5080145)