Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

1418 Chinaberry Ct W

1418 West Chinaberry Court · (904) 600-4495
Location

1418 West Chinaberry Court, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1418 Chinaberry Ct W · Avail. Sep 11

$1,950

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2307 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
1418 Chinaberry Ct W Available 09/11/20 4/2 Julington Creek house for rent in a guarded gated Plantation Grove community!!! - Nice & neutral 4/2 on a cul-de-sac lot w/preserve view from front. Screened covered lanai,Hardwood floors in living area. Double vanity in both the bathrooms. California closets in master bedroom his and hers.2 car garage w/automatic opener, . Interior features include ceramic tile, tray ceilings, knock down ceiling texture, inside laundry w/utility sink, Wood burning fireplace w/mantle. Kitchen has island, raised panel. Amenities include pool and Gym. Tenant to maintain lawn.
Strictly NO PETS!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2341609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 Chinaberry Ct W have any available units?
1418 Chinaberry Ct W has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1418 Chinaberry Ct W have?
Some of 1418 Chinaberry Ct W's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 Chinaberry Ct W currently offering any rent specials?
1418 Chinaberry Ct W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 Chinaberry Ct W pet-friendly?
No, 1418 Chinaberry Ct W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 1418 Chinaberry Ct W offer parking?
Yes, 1418 Chinaberry Ct W offers parking.
Does 1418 Chinaberry Ct W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 Chinaberry Ct W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 Chinaberry Ct W have a pool?
Yes, 1418 Chinaberry Ct W has a pool.
Does 1418 Chinaberry Ct W have accessible units?
No, 1418 Chinaberry Ct W does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 Chinaberry Ct W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1418 Chinaberry Ct W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1418 Chinaberry Ct W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1418 Chinaberry Ct W does not have units with air conditioning.
