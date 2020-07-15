Amenities

hardwood floors garage gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

1418 Chinaberry Ct W Available 09/11/20 4/2 Julington Creek house for rent in a guarded gated Plantation Grove community!!! - Nice & neutral 4/2 on a cul-de-sac lot w/preserve view from front. Screened covered lanai,Hardwood floors in living area. Double vanity in both the bathrooms. California closets in master bedroom his and hers.2 car garage w/automatic opener, . Interior features include ceramic tile, tray ceilings, knock down ceiling texture, inside laundry w/utility sink, Wood burning fireplace w/mantle. Kitchen has island, raised panel. Amenities include pool and Gym. Tenant to maintain lawn.

Strictly NO PETS!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2341609)