1385 SHOOTINGSTAR LN

**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Julington Creek Plantation! This home features almost 2,100 sq. ft. of living space. Separate formal living room and formal dining, open kitchen with island and upgraded stainless steel appliances. The kitchen opens to a nice large family room. Master bedroom is a great size and has its own separate den/sitting area. Master bathroom is beautiful with dual sinks, garden tub and large walk-in tiled shower! Laundry room with washer/dryer included. This home has a large screened in patio off the back of the house. Fenced in backyard. Lawncare is the tenants responsibility. Pets are welcomed with a $300 non-refundable pet fee.SEE VIRTUAL TOUR