Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:09 AM

1385 SHOOTINGSTAR LN

1385 Shootingstar Lane · (904) 502-9573
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1385 Shootingstar Lane, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2083 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Julington Creek Plantation! This home features almost 2,100 sq. ft. of living space. Separate formal living room and formal dining, open kitchen with island and upgraded stainless steel appliances. The kitchen opens to a nice large family room. Master bedroom is a great size and has its own separate den/sitting area. Master bathroom is beautiful with dual sinks, garden tub and large walk-in tiled shower! Laundry room with washer/dryer included. This home has a large screened in patio off the back of the house. Fenced in backyard. Lawncare is the tenants responsibility. Pets are welcomed with a $300 non-refundable pet fee.SEE VIRTUAL TOUR

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1385 SHOOTINGSTAR LN have any available units?
1385 SHOOTINGSTAR LN has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1385 SHOOTINGSTAR LN have?
Some of 1385 SHOOTINGSTAR LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1385 SHOOTINGSTAR LN currently offering any rent specials?
1385 SHOOTINGSTAR LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1385 SHOOTINGSTAR LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 1385 SHOOTINGSTAR LN is pet friendly.
Does 1385 SHOOTINGSTAR LN offer parking?
No, 1385 SHOOTINGSTAR LN does not offer parking.
Does 1385 SHOOTINGSTAR LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1385 SHOOTINGSTAR LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1385 SHOOTINGSTAR LN have a pool?
No, 1385 SHOOTINGSTAR LN does not have a pool.
Does 1385 SHOOTINGSTAR LN have accessible units?
No, 1385 SHOOTINGSTAR LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1385 SHOOTINGSTAR LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 1385 SHOOTINGSTAR LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1385 SHOOTINGSTAR LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1385 SHOOTINGSTAR LN does not have units with air conditioning.
