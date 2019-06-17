1308 E. Chinaberry Court

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d2d8b86069 ---- This is a beautiful3 Bedroom 2 bath home in Julington Creek with access to Julington Creek amenities in the neighborhood with a pool and a gym. Bonus sitting room off master bedroom. His and her sinks . Garden tub . Cooled closed in lanai for added room. Fenced in back yard on a cul da sac. Guarded gated community. Please hurry to view this lovely home and call Jackie at MORGAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT at 904-302-9020 X 107. Application Fee Per Adult $50.00 Administrative Fee $95.00