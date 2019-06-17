All apartments in Fruit Cove
1308 E. Chinaberry Court
Last updated June 17 2019 at 10:06 PM

1308 E. Chinaberry Court

1308 East Chinaberry Court · No Longer Available
Fruit Cove
Cheap Places
Pet Friendly Places
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

1308 East Chinaberry Court, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

gym
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
gym
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d2d8b86069 ---- This is a beautiful3 Bedroom 2 bath home in Julington Creek with access to Julington Creek amenities in the neighborhood with a pool and a gym. Bonus sitting room off master bedroom. His and her sinks . Garden tub . Cooled closed in lanai for added room. Fenced in back yard on a cul da sac. Guarded gated community. Please hurry to view this lovely home and call Jackie at MORGAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT at 904-302-9020 X 107. Application Fee Per Adult $50.00 Administrative Fee $95.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 E. Chinaberry Court have any available units?
1308 E. Chinaberry Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
Is 1308 E. Chinaberry Court currently offering any rent specials?
1308 E. Chinaberry Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 E. Chinaberry Court pet-friendly?
No, 1308 E. Chinaberry Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 1308 E. Chinaberry Court offer parking?
No, 1308 E. Chinaberry Court does not offer parking.
Does 1308 E. Chinaberry Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 E. Chinaberry Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 E. Chinaberry Court have a pool?
Yes, 1308 E. Chinaberry Court has a pool.
Does 1308 E. Chinaberry Court have accessible units?
No, 1308 E. Chinaberry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 E. Chinaberry Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1308 E. Chinaberry Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1308 E. Chinaberry Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1308 E. Chinaberry Court does not have units with air conditioning.

