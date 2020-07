Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath gives you the room you need to stretch out and enjoy life at its best! This home boasts a beautiful updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a statement making fireplace and a wrap-around porch in the rear! Unique to the home is the outdoor garden setup and beautiful large oaks. You have to see this home, won't last long!