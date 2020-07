Amenities

Riverfront living at its best. Nature and water lovers dream. Enjoy country living minutes from grocery stores, dining and major freeways.Enjoy beautiful sunsets from your screen patio.3.4 acres with 100 ft on gorgeous St Johns river.Rent Qualifications: Proof of income will be collected. Applicants subject to background and credit check. The income requirement is at least 3x the monthly rent in gross income (before taxes).