This is a 3rd floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium in Heritage Palms Country Club. It is available May through October at $1,400.00 per month. The home is fully furnished and with a $400.00 transfer fee; you may play golf and have full access to all the amenities. Centrally located and within 15 minutes to SW International Airport.