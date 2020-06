Amenities

***FURNISHED SHORT TERM OPEN January 1 to April 1, 2021. 4 MONTH MINIMUM plus. Ground floor, End unit. View of lake from Lanai. King in Master, Queen in Spare and desk in office. Bellasol has become a gated well run community with active board and members yet private and quiet living for owners and renters alike. No pets, no smoking. Parking at your door. $1200 plus $200 utility charge (kept in owners name). Security $1000 plus Cleaning & Application. No smoking and NO pets allowed.