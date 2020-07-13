4154 Castilla CIR

Amenities

recently renovated pool playground extra storage

Highly desirable 3 bedroom 2 bath FIRST floor unit in centrally located community of The Villas at Venezia. Walking into this unit you see the renovations right away, stone accent on the walls, fresh paint, vinyl & tile flooring and meticulously kept up! The unit features a large open floor concept dining / living space, in- unit laundry and you white cabinet kitchen over looking the screened in lanai. Need storage? This unit offers plenty with multiple linen closets in unit and an extra storage unit on the back lanai! This community boasts a community pool & a community play ground for the kids! Call today for your private showing.