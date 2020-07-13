All apartments in Fort Myers
4154 Castilla CIR

4154 Castilla Cir · (239) 989-0111
Location

4154 Castilla Cir, Fort Myers, FL 33916
Metro Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,275

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
playground
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Highly desirable 3 bedroom 2 bath FIRST floor unit in centrally located community of The Villas at Venezia. Walking into this unit you see the renovations right away, stone accent on the walls, fresh paint, vinyl & tile flooring and meticulously kept up! The unit features a large open floor concept dining / living space, in- unit laundry and you white cabinet kitchen over looking the screened in lanai. Need storage? This unit offers plenty with multiple linen closets in unit and an extra storage unit on the back lanai! This community boasts a community pool & a community play ground for the kids! Call today for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4154 Castilla CIR have any available units?
4154 Castilla CIR has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4154 Castilla CIR have?
Some of 4154 Castilla CIR's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4154 Castilla CIR currently offering any rent specials?
4154 Castilla CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4154 Castilla CIR pet-friendly?
No, 4154 Castilla CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 4154 Castilla CIR offer parking?
No, 4154 Castilla CIR does not offer parking.
Does 4154 Castilla CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4154 Castilla CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4154 Castilla CIR have a pool?
Yes, 4154 Castilla CIR has a pool.
Does 4154 Castilla CIR have accessible units?
No, 4154 Castilla CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 4154 Castilla CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4154 Castilla CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4154 Castilla CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4154 Castilla CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
