Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:26 PM

3756 Tilbor CIR

3756 Tilbor Circle · (239) 810-9212
Location

3756 Tilbor Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33916
Veridian Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
SEASONAL & Off seasonal rental !AVAILABLE DEC - JAN 2021 - FEB & March 2021 BOOKED Located in the developing Lindsford community of Ft. Myers 2 bedrooms, 2 ½ bath townhome features an open great room concept. Master bedroom with full bathroom and spacious walk-in closets. Guest bedroom is a mini suite with full bathroom and walk-in closet. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Screened in lanai with a great view of landscaping. Great access to I-75 and shopping centers. Lindsford is in the heart of Fort Myers in close proximity restaurants and downtown! You only need to bring your personal items, this home is completely set up. Community pool to enjoy the grounds and within walking distance. NO PETS. Out of Season SHORT TERM Rental - Cable, WiFi, Water, lawn care, electricity are all paid by tenant. $100 Lease Fee, $100 application fee per adult on SHORT TERM rentals of 3 months and longer
Jan - March $3000 per month. Electric and water included with cap. Cable and Wifi included. 11.5% tax, HOA Background check required for all rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3756 Tilbor CIR have any available units?
3756 Tilbor CIR has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3756 Tilbor CIR have?
Some of 3756 Tilbor CIR's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3756 Tilbor CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3756 Tilbor CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3756 Tilbor CIR pet-friendly?
No, 3756 Tilbor CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 3756 Tilbor CIR offer parking?
No, 3756 Tilbor CIR does not offer parking.
Does 3756 Tilbor CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3756 Tilbor CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3756 Tilbor CIR have a pool?
Yes, 3756 Tilbor CIR has a pool.
Does 3756 Tilbor CIR have accessible units?
No, 3756 Tilbor CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3756 Tilbor CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3756 Tilbor CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3756 Tilbor CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3756 Tilbor CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
