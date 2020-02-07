3756 Tilbor CIR

Amenities

SEASONAL & Off seasonal rental !AVAILABLE DEC - JAN 2021 - FEB & March 2021 BOOKED Located in the developing Lindsford community of Ft. Myers 2 bedrooms, 2 ½ bath townhome features an open great room concept. Master bedroom with full bathroom and spacious walk-in closets. Guest bedroom is a mini suite with full bathroom and walk-in closet. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Screened in lanai with a great view of landscaping. Great access to I-75 and shopping centers. Lindsford is in the heart of Fort Myers in close proximity restaurants and downtown! You only need to bring your personal items, this home is completely set up. Community pool to enjoy the grounds and within walking distance. NO PETS. Out of Season SHORT TERM Rental - Cable, WiFi, Water, lawn care, electricity are all paid by tenant. $100 Lease Fee, $100 application fee per adult on SHORT TERM rentals of 3 months and longer

Jan - March $3000 per month. Electric and water included with cap. Cable and Wifi included. 11.5% tax, HOA Background check required for all rentals.