Fort Myers, FL
3511 Milan DR
Last updated April 11 2020 at 11:25 PM

3511 Milan DR

3511 Milan Drive · (413) 364-8688
Fort Myers
Location

3511 Milan Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33916

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1223 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Beautifully remodeled, ready for immediate occupancy! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo features brand new flooring throughout, fresh paint, washer/dryer in residence, exterior storage room, and covered parking space! Enjoy the gorgeous lake views with water feature from your screened in patio, seen from living room, kitchen and master bedroom! This gated community offers amenities such as pool, spa, fitness, tennis, and more! Basic cable included! Call listing agent to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3511 Milan DR have any available units?
3511 Milan DR has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3511 Milan DR have?
Some of 3511 Milan DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3511 Milan DR currently offering any rent specials?
3511 Milan DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3511 Milan DR pet-friendly?
No, 3511 Milan DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 3511 Milan DR offer parking?
Yes, 3511 Milan DR does offer parking.
Does 3511 Milan DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3511 Milan DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3511 Milan DR have a pool?
Yes, 3511 Milan DR has a pool.
Does 3511 Milan DR have accessible units?
No, 3511 Milan DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3511 Milan DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3511 Milan DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3511 Milan DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3511 Milan DR does not have units with air conditioning.
