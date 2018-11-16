3511 Milan DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

Beautifully remodeled, ready for immediate occupancy! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo features brand new flooring throughout, fresh paint, washer/dryer in residence, exterior storage room, and covered parking space! Enjoy the gorgeous lake views with water feature from your screened in patio, seen from living room, kitchen and master bedroom! This gated community offers amenities such as pool, spa, fitness, tennis, and more! Basic cable included! Call listing agent to schedule your showing today!