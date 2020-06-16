All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated April 9 2020 at 12:35 PM

2817 Blount Street

2817 Blount Street · (239) 205-3789
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2817 Blount Street, Fort Myers, FL 33916
Velasco Village

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1499 sqft

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1231972

Home is located in the Knights Extension Area, close to park, schools, and downtown Fort Myers. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. HOA application may be necessary. Should an HOA application fee be required, the tenant will be responsible for paying the application fee.
Amenities: Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Attached 1 Car Garage,High Vaulted Ceilings,Carpet,Screened lanai,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Fenced yard,Blinds,Dogs negotiable,Cats negotiable
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2817 Blount Street have any available units?
2817 Blount Street has a unit available for $1,570 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2817 Blount Street have?
Some of 2817 Blount Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2817 Blount Street currently offering any rent specials?
2817 Blount Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 Blount Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2817 Blount Street is pet friendly.
Does 2817 Blount Street offer parking?
Yes, 2817 Blount Street does offer parking.
Does 2817 Blount Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2817 Blount Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 Blount Street have a pool?
No, 2817 Blount Street does not have a pool.
Does 2817 Blount Street have accessible units?
No, 2817 Blount Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 Blount Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2817 Blount Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2817 Blount Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2817 Blount Street does not have units with air conditioning.
