Ready for Season or short term rental preferred! Turnkey unit! Beautifully furnished 30th floor unit at prestigious High Point Place is ready for 2020 or short term off-season rental. 3 Month Short Term Minimum. Act fast for remaining months! Unit is also listed for sale. Lease would have to be honored. Please know Unit is also listed for sale and Tenants must cooperate with Showings. Lease would be Honored. See availability dates and rates below. Easy-to-work-in kitchen has granite counters and stainless appliances. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite bath with dual sinks and jetted garden tub. Screened riverside balcony for entertaining & relaxing, plus an unscreened balcony off guest bedroom. Large Olympic pool for swimming and sunning. Much to do at HPP and downtown Fort Myers. Dining, art and music walk. Publix grocery is a short walk from HPP...you don't even need to get in your car!