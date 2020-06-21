1840 Maple Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool

This delightful home located in Fort Myers, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,651sqft! Come home to tree-lined Maple Ave, pull into your private carport and step inside. Interior includes updated countertops and cabinetry in kitchen, and fixtures throughout the home. Family room features fireplace surrounded by red bricks. Head outside to screened in pool area with plenty of room for entertaining or play - this home is a must see. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/



Move-In Special! Move in by June 30th for HALF OFF 2nd MONTHS RENT!



*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.