June 15 2020

1840 Maple Avenue

1840 Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1840 Maple Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33901
Sunset Park

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!
CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!
CLICK HERE TO APPLY!

This delightful home located in Fort Myers, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,651sqft! Come home to tree-lined Maple Ave, pull into your private carport and step inside. Interior includes updated countertops and cabinetry in kitchen, and fixtures throughout the home. Family room features fireplace surrounded by red bricks. Head outside to screened in pool area with plenty of room for entertaining or play - this home is a must see. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Move-In Special! Move in by June 30th for HALF OFF 2nd MONTHS RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1840 Maple Avenue have any available units?
1840 Maple Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Myers, FL.
What amenities does 1840 Maple Avenue have?
Some of 1840 Maple Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1840 Maple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1840 Maple Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 Maple Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1840 Maple Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1840 Maple Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1840 Maple Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1840 Maple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1840 Maple Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 Maple Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1840 Maple Avenue has a pool.
Does 1840 Maple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1840 Maple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 Maple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1840 Maple Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1840 Maple Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1840 Maple Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
