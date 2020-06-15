1415 Dean ST

Amenities

Just reduced!! Live, work and play in Fort Myers River District at the Historic Dean Building in the Heart of the City. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment and special events throughout the year. Locked foyer entry for privacy and great views of the city from various locations. Unit can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Common laundry on each floor and mail in lobby. Elevator access is available in this historic building. To help keep the living environment clean we are a total non-smoking building. Parking is located at the Fort Myers Main Street Garage for a discounted rate of $45.00 per month once your lease is signed. We do require First months rent, Security Deposit and Last months rent upon Move in. We can work out a move - in payment schedule that will work with your needs. Call today if you would like to experience River District Living where dining, entertainment, shopping and special events are just steps away. Move in specials available!! Very sorry no pets.

Application fee is $100 per person.