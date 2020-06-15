All apartments in Fort Myers
1415 Dean ST
Last updated May 18 2020

1415 Dean ST

1415 Dean Street · (239) 677-1818
Location

1415 Dean Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901
Downtown Fort Myers Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
elevator
furnished
lobby
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
lobby
Just reduced!! Live, work and play in Fort Myers River District at the Historic Dean Building in the Heart of the City. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment and special events throughout the year. Locked foyer entry for privacy and great views of the city from various locations. Unit can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Common laundry on each floor and mail in lobby. Elevator access is available in this historic building. To help keep the living environment clean we are a total non-smoking building. Parking is located at the Fort Myers Main Street Garage for a discounted rate of $45.00 per month once your lease is signed. We do require First months rent, Security Deposit and Last months rent upon Move in. We can work out a move - in payment schedule that will work with your needs. Call today if you would like to experience River District Living where dining, entertainment, shopping and special events are just steps away. Move in specials available!! Very sorry no pets.
Application fee is $100 per person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Dean ST have any available units?
1415 Dean ST has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1415 Dean ST have?
Some of 1415 Dean ST's amenities include garage, elevator, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 Dean ST currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Dean ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Dean ST pet-friendly?
No, 1415 Dean ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 1415 Dean ST offer parking?
Yes, 1415 Dean ST does offer parking.
Does 1415 Dean ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 Dean ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Dean ST have a pool?
No, 1415 Dean ST does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Dean ST have accessible units?
No, 1415 Dean ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Dean ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 Dean ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 Dean ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415 Dean ST does not have units with air conditioning.
