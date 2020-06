Amenities

Coming Soon!! WATER INCLUDED!!! This cute apartment is ready for you to make it your home. All tile and wood flooring make it a breeze to keep clean. No pets and no smoking.



Tenants are responsible for electric. Qualifications: Application fee $50 per adult paid directly through online application. If approved, there is a $100 lease fee. Security deposit is a minimum of one month's rent, pending owner's approval. No felonies, NO evictions. Monthly income must be 2 x the rent rate. Verifiable income in the form of pay stubs for past 2 months. Optional $200 deposit to hold the unit off the market.