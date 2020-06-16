All apartments in Fort Myers
10391 Butterfly Palm DR

10391 Butterfly Palm Drive · (239) 494-5156
Location

10391 Butterfly Palm Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33966
Heritage Palms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1011 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

carport
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
SHORT TERM RENTAL. Great rental in Heritage Palms Golf & Country Club! Turnkey, Fully-Furnished 1st Floor End Unit! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Den, Carport and Lake View! Amenities include golf course, swimming pool, exercise room, clubhouse and tennis. Water, trash removal and electric (up to $150/mo.) included. $400 Amenity Transfer Fee Applies. 11.5% state and local transient rental tax applies to all rentals 6 months or less. No pets allowed. Available May - Dec for $1895/mo. and April for $3000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10391 Butterfly Palm DR have any available units?
10391 Butterfly Palm DR has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10391 Butterfly Palm DR have?
Some of 10391 Butterfly Palm DR's amenities include carport, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10391 Butterfly Palm DR currently offering any rent specials?
10391 Butterfly Palm DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10391 Butterfly Palm DR pet-friendly?
No, 10391 Butterfly Palm DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 10391 Butterfly Palm DR offer parking?
Yes, 10391 Butterfly Palm DR does offer parking.
Does 10391 Butterfly Palm DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10391 Butterfly Palm DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10391 Butterfly Palm DR have a pool?
Yes, 10391 Butterfly Palm DR has a pool.
Does 10391 Butterfly Palm DR have accessible units?
No, 10391 Butterfly Palm DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10391 Butterfly Palm DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 10391 Butterfly Palm DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10391 Butterfly Palm DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10391 Butterfly Palm DR does not have units with air conditioning.
