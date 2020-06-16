10391 Butterfly Palm DR

Amenities

SHORT TERM RENTAL. Great rental in Heritage Palms Golf & Country Club! Turnkey, Fully-Furnished 1st Floor End Unit! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Den, Carport and Lake View! Amenities include golf course, swimming pool, exercise room, clubhouse and tennis. Water, trash removal and electric (up to $150/mo.) included. $400 Amenity Transfer Fee Applies. 11.5% state and local transient rental tax applies to all rentals 6 months or less. No pets allowed. Available May - Dec for $1895/mo. and April for $3000.