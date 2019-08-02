All apartments in Fort Myers
10125 Colonial Country Club BLVD
10125 Colonial Country Club BLVD

10125 Colonial Country Club Boulevard · (239) 220-4415
Location

10125 Colonial Country Club Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL 33913
Colonial Country Club

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1708 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

NEW ON THE MARKET AND AVAILABLE FOR SEASONAL RENTAL. This IMMACULATE 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with a BEAUTIFUL lake view from your screened Lanai gives you the Florida feeling as soon as you step in.
Enjoy all the amenities in our friendly Colonial Community that include Tennis, Pickle Ball and Bocce Ball, State of the Art Fitness Center, two Community Pools and a Neighborhood Pool, Restaurants with Happy Hours & Entertainment, 18 hole Championship, pay as you play, Golf Course, acres of Preserve & Walking Trails and a fun social program to meet friends. Colonial is close to I-75, SWFL Int'l Airport, Red Sox & Twins Spring Training Stadiums, Shopping Malls, Restaurants & the beautiful beaches of Sanibel & Fort Myers. RELAX & ENJOY THE FLORIDA LIFESTYLE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10125 Colonial Country Club BLVD have any available units?
10125 Colonial Country Club BLVD has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10125 Colonial Country Club BLVD have?
Some of 10125 Colonial Country Club BLVD's amenities include gym, pool, and bocce court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10125 Colonial Country Club BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
10125 Colonial Country Club BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10125 Colonial Country Club BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 10125 Colonial Country Club BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 10125 Colonial Country Club BLVD offer parking?
No, 10125 Colonial Country Club BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 10125 Colonial Country Club BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10125 Colonial Country Club BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10125 Colonial Country Club BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 10125 Colonial Country Club BLVD has a pool.
Does 10125 Colonial Country Club BLVD have accessible units?
No, 10125 Colonial Country Club BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 10125 Colonial Country Club BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 10125 Colonial Country Club BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10125 Colonial Country Club BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10125 Colonial Country Club BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
