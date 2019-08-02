10125 Colonial Country Club BLVD

Amenities

NEW ON THE MARKET AND AVAILABLE FOR SEASONAL RENTAL. This IMMACULATE 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with a BEAUTIFUL lake view from your screened Lanai gives you the Florida feeling as soon as you step in.

Enjoy all the amenities in our friendly Colonial Community that include Tennis, Pickle Ball and Bocce Ball, State of the Art Fitness Center, two Community Pools and a Neighborhood Pool, Restaurants with Happy Hours & Entertainment, 18 hole Championship, pay as you play, Golf Course, acres of Preserve & Walking Trails and a fun social program to meet friends. Colonial is close to I-75, SWFL Int'l Airport, Red Sox & Twins Spring Training Stadiums, Shopping Malls, Restaurants & the beautiful beaches of Sanibel & Fort Myers. RELAX & ENJOY THE FLORIDA LIFESTYLE!