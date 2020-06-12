/
2 bedroom apartments
410 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fort Myers Beach, FL
7390 Estero BLVD
7390 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1061 sqft
This lovely condo in Bermuda Dunes has been completely remodeled and decorated with a coastal style and offers spectacular beach and pool views! Immediately after walking through the front door, this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, condo feels like
4331 Bay Beach LN
4331 Bay Beach Lane, Fort Myers Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
Fully Furnished Turnkey Condominium with views overlooking the Estero Back Bay and canals. Casa Marina is located about mid Island at Fort Myers Beach. This is a clean and open 2 bedroom and 2 bath home.
245 Mango ST
245 Mango Street, Fort Myers Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 bedroom 1 bath, apartment for rent. Close to pier area on Fort Myers Beach. steps to beach access. Shared pool and garden grilling area to enjoy. Fully furnished or un-furnished. Long term rental only.
156 Hercules DR
156 Hercules Drive, Fort Myers Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Enjoy living in this spacious two bedroom two bath + den duplex. This unfurnished upper rental comes with a stack washer & dryer and a spacious Florida room with a separate entrance.
650 Estero BLVD
650 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Great opportunity to live on the beach! Single-family home on the beach close to the Best Western on Estero Island.
6500 ESTERO BLVD
6500 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2020 Off Season Availability: April 15, 2020 - December 15, 2020 $2,000 / month plus fees...6 month minimum. Located right on Gulf Beach at The Privateer....just steps to amazing sugar sand beach! Watch the dolphins swim along the beach.
7000 Estero BLVD
7000 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
RARE Ft. Myers Beach Condo for RENT! Only available following months: May through August ($3000), September ($2800), October ($2800), November ($3000) and December ($4000) of 2020 - 2021 Season booked. Minimum 28 day stay.
6151 Estero BLVD
6151 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1326 sqft
Your BEACH SHACK in Paradise awaits you! STILL AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTHS OF JANUARY AND APRIL, 2021 Fort Myers Beach waterfront Condo. This1300+ sq. feet, 2 master bedrooms and 2 bath condo/shack awaits you. This turnkey gem is fully furnished.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Myers Beach
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1224 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened
Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
898 sqft
Breezy lakefront apartments with hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community has hot tub, volleyball court, and dog park. 24-hour maintenance available. Just blocks from Caloosahatchee River.
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1144 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
Bonita Beach
26340 Hickory Blvd
26340 Hickory Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1058 sqft
Renovated beach condo, hear the waves see the dolphins, the perfect winter getaway, new Kitchen, Bathrooms, flooring and new furnishings grace the interior of this 5th floor unit.
Pelican Landing
23710 Walden Center DR
23710 Walden Center Drive, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
950 sqft
COMPLETELY REFRESHED! Fabulous top floor condo with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom that has been freshly painted and boasts granite countertops, stainless appliances, extended living area and more! BRAND NEW FURNITURE with comfort in mind.
18910 Bay Woods Lake DR
18910 Baywoods Lake Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1916 sqft
This immaculate, professionally-designed 1st floor end-unit condo with a private screened-in lanai invites comfort, and exudes modern elegance.
Sorrento
23650 Via Veneto
23650 Via Veneto, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,200
1818 sqft
This stunning 8th floor unit is sure to impress with its welcoming foyer and open concept living room and dining room. 2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath. Laundry in residence.
15980 Mandolin Bay Drive, 103
15980 Mandolin Bay Drive, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1152 sqft
Mandolin Bay - Beach Retreat at Mandolin Bay Beautiful first floor, two bedroom, two bath condo in gated community with pool, spa, clubhouse and fitness center. All this located between the beaches of Sanibel/Captiva and Ft.
15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204
15630 Ocean Walk Cir 204, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
The Gardens at Beachwalk - LOCATED CLOSE TO THE BEACHES! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo is fully furnished and is centrally located. You you are just minutes from restaurants, shopping and services. Can't beat this location......
16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105
16182 Via Solera Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1749 sqft
Available for move in on December 1st! Live with nature's serenity in this 2-story town home with a lake view! Located within the gated community of Sail Harbour, enjoy your days off at the community pool and enjoy a wide variety of nearby
Pelican Landing
23520 Walden Center Dr Apt 308
23520 Walden Center Drive, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1093 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL - This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo on the 3rd floor features an open floor plan, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a living room with arched openings, laminate flooring and views of the pond.
15031 Sandpiper Preserve BLVD
15031 Sandpiper Preserve Boulevard, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Lovely lakefront 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom with den condo in the Awesome Tortuga community. This 1st floor condo has more than 1600 sq ft of living space- Open Concept - Large Great Room.
12191 Kelly Sands WAY
12191 Kelly Sands Way, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
MOVE-IN SPECIAL..
11021 Gulf Reflections DR
11021 Gulf Reflections Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
AVAILABLE $3200 mo. or OFF SEASON $1550 MO. **NO PETS- NO SMOKING COMMUNITY --FURNISHED TURNKEY, QUEEN BEDS PLUS SLEEP SOFA, 4 TV W/ CABLE. Just 3 miles to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel.
11041 Gulf Reflections DR
11041 Gulf Reflections Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON **NO PETS- NO SMOKING --FURNISHED TURNKEY,Just 3 miles to Fort Myers Beach & Sanibel. This is a spacious 2/2 floor-plan on the third floor WITH ELEVATOR. Eat-in kitchen & breakfast bar. Tiles floors with carpet in the bedrooms.
11110 Caravel CIR
11110 Caravel Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
April 2020 available. Jan, Feb and March are booked. Off season months currently available. This is a beautifully well updated unit that lives comfortably as your winter getaway.
