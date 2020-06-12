/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:34 AM
387 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fort Myers Beach, FL
4331 Bay Beach LN
4331 Bay Beach Lane, Fort Myers Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
Fully Furnished Turnkey Condominium with views overlooking the Estero Back Bay and canals. Casa Marina is located about mid Island at Fort Myers Beach. This is a clean and open 2 bedroom and 2 bath home.
156 Hercules DR
156 Hercules Drive, Fort Myers Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Enjoy living in this spacious two bedroom two bath + den duplex. This unfurnished upper rental comes with a stack washer & dryer and a spacious Florida room with a separate entrance.
6500 ESTERO BLVD
6500 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2020 Off Season Availability: April 15, 2020 - December 15, 2020 $2,000 / month plus fees...6 month minimum. Located right on Gulf Beach at The Privateer....just steps to amazing sugar sand beach! Watch the dolphins swim along the beach.
7000 Estero BLVD
7000 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
RARE Ft. Myers Beach Condo for RENT! Only available following months: May through August ($3000), September ($2800), October ($2800), November ($3000) and December ($4000) of 2020 - 2021 Season booked. Minimum 28 day stay.
6151 Estero BLVD
6151 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1326 sqft
Your BEACH SHACK in Paradise awaits you! STILL AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTHS OF JANUARY AND APRIL, 2021 Fort Myers Beach waterfront Condo. This1300+ sq. feet, 2 master bedrooms and 2 bath condo/shack awaits you. This turnkey gem is fully furnished.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Myers Beach
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1224 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened
Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
898 sqft
Breezy lakefront apartments with hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community has hot tub, volleyball court, and dog park. 24-hour maintenance available. Just blocks from Caloosahatchee River.
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1144 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105
16182 Via Solera Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1749 sqft
Available for move in on December 1st! Live with nature's serenity in this 2-story town home with a lake view! Located within the gated community of Sail Harbour, enjoy your days off at the community pool and enjoy a wide variety of nearby
Pelican Landing
23520 Walden Center Dr Apt 308
23520 Walden Center Drive, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1093 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL - This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo on the 3rd floor features an open floor plan, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a living room with arched openings, laminate flooring and views of the pond.
15031 Sandpiper Preserve BLVD
15031 Sandpiper Preserve Boulevard, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Lovely lakefront 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom with den condo in the Awesome Tortuga community. This 1st floor condo has more than 1600 sq ft of living space- Open Concept - Large Great Room.
18910 Bay Woods Lake DR
18910 Baywoods Lake Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1916 sqft
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - Absolute must see! 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath, 1776 sq ft, ground level coach home located in the gated community of Bay Woods at Shadow Wood Preserve.
12191 Kelly Sands WAY
12191 Kelly Sands Way, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
MOVE-IN SPECIAL..
11021 Gulf Reflections DR
11021 Gulf Reflections Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
AVAILABLE $3200 mo. or OFF SEASON $1550 MO. **NO PETS- NO SMOKING COMMUNITY --FURNISHED TURNKEY, QUEEN BEDS PLUS SLEEP SOFA, 4 TV W/ CABLE. Just 3 miles to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel.
11041 Gulf Reflections DR
11041 Gulf Reflections Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON **NO PETS- NO SMOKING --FURNISHED TURNKEY,Just 3 miles to Fort Myers Beach & Sanibel. This is a spacious 2/2 floor-plan on the third floor WITH ELEVATOR. Eat-in kitchen & breakfast bar. Tiles floors with carpet in the bedrooms.
11110 Caravel CIR
11110 Caravel Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
April 2020 available. Jan, Feb and March are booked. Off season months currently available. This is a beautifully well updated unit that lives comfortably as your winter getaway.
18247 Creekside Preserve LOOP
18247 Creekside Preserve Loop, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
New Home 2 spacious bedrooms + den, 2 baths, 1 car garage, Private Driveway.
3624 Stone WAY
3624 Stone Way, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE 2020! ! ! Updated and Beautifully furnished 2 Bed/2 Bath Villa style home in Fountain Lakes available on a short term rental basis.
15030 Sandpiper Preserve BLVD
15030 Sandpiper Preserve Boulevard, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
This beautiful condo is available to rent Tuesday 1/5/2021- Monday 4/5/2021- owners would like 1 - 3 month rental- they are not willing to split months at this time. Absolutely stunning 2nd floor Tortuga Condo.
14593 Abaco Lakes DR
14593 Abaco Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Live in one of the best communities in South Fort Myers, close to beaches, restaurants, shopping and much more.
Green
3160 Seasons Way, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
980 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor, 2 bedroom condo in The Greens at Fountain Lakes in Estero! Fully furnished and turnkey with a private screened-in balcony.
20935 Island Sound CIR
20935 Island Sound Circle, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
This tropical oasis is a must see! Situated in the desirable Pelican Sound Community, this 2 bedroom + den, 1st floor corner unit condo (den has been converted into a 3rd bedroom) has a lot to offer.
14596 Abaco Lakes DR
14596 Abaco Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Modern luxury home close to beaches, shopping, restaurants and schools. Enjoys this beautiful home in desirable LUCAYA. Your single family home is located close to the pool and clubhouse/Tiki hut. Enjoy the lakeview and watch the birds.
20071 Sanibel View CIR
20071 Sanibel View Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
VACATION VILLA DONNA.
