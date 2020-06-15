7300 Estero Blvd PH-1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar pool internet access media room tennis court

Penthouse on Fort Myers Beach!!



Penthouse with White sand Beach & Back Bay Views! Beautiful white sand of Fort Myers Beach only steps away. Huge pool with shower and loungers for all tenants. Multiple Tennis courts for family fun. Bring the family pet and enjoy the green area for walking them. Estero Beach & Tennis building is walking distance to coffee shops, Beach Bars, Restaurants , Liquor store, Sub-shops, Gas station, Movie theater and much more! Book by the week or by the month.

