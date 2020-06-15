All apartments in Fort Myers Beach
7300 Estero Blvd PH-1

7300 Estero Boulevard · (239) 285-8606
Location

7300 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit PH-1 · Avail. now

$4,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
coffee bar
tennis court
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
pool
internet access
media room
tennis court
Penthouse on Fort Myers Beach!! - Property Id: 294632

Penthouse with White sand Beach & Back Bay Views! Beautiful white sand of Fort Myers Beach only steps away. Huge pool with shower and loungers for all tenants. Multiple Tennis courts for family fun. Bring the family pet and enjoy the green area for walking them. Estero Beach & Tennis building is walking distance to coffee shops, Beach Bars, Restaurants , Liquor store, Sub-shops, Gas station, Movie theater and much more! Book by the week or by the month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294632
Property Id 294632

(RLNE5837115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7300 Estero Blvd PH-1 have any available units?
7300 Estero Blvd PH-1 has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7300 Estero Blvd PH-1 have?
Some of 7300 Estero Blvd PH-1's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7300 Estero Blvd PH-1 currently offering any rent specials?
7300 Estero Blvd PH-1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7300 Estero Blvd PH-1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7300 Estero Blvd PH-1 is pet friendly.
Does 7300 Estero Blvd PH-1 offer parking?
No, 7300 Estero Blvd PH-1 does not offer parking.
Does 7300 Estero Blvd PH-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7300 Estero Blvd PH-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7300 Estero Blvd PH-1 have a pool?
Yes, 7300 Estero Blvd PH-1 has a pool.
Does 7300 Estero Blvd PH-1 have accessible units?
No, 7300 Estero Blvd PH-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7300 Estero Blvd PH-1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7300 Estero Blvd PH-1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7300 Estero Blvd PH-1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7300 Estero Blvd PH-1 does not have units with air conditioning.
