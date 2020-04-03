All apartments in Fort Myers Beach
Find more places like 275 Bahia VIA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Myers Beach, FL
/
275 Bahia VIA
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

275 Bahia VIA

275 Bahia via · (239) 850-8594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Myers Beach
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

275 Bahia via, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fire pit
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
Beach House- 3 bedroom, 2 bath raised cottage on Estero Bay w/stunning views of the small islands throughout the bay & local wildlife. NOT available Jan Feb March. Occasional Dolphin, Manatee, Pelican, Egret/Tern & Osprey sightings and frequent visits from various birds & fish. Sleeps 6. Excellent mid-island location. Only 1 block to: Beach Access. 1 block walk to Tiki Bar, restaurants, trolley. Beautiful water & Island views, boat slip, & divots for your own personal watercraft & boats. Fish cleaning station. dock runs entire property. Good fishing & crabbing right from dock. Storage lot & parking for your own watercraft, trailers, trucks, or ATV's that you may bring along to enhance your experience. 3 bedroom ( 2 master w/en suites - king & queen beds And 1 guest room w/twin beds ), Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Microwave, BBQ grills (gas & electric) one on each level, fire pit lounge w/outdoor portable bar & stools. You can have the bar on the 1st or 2nd floor. Spectacular waterview that overlooks the Estero Bay dotted w/uninhabited Islands and mangroves. Covered parking for 2 cars + 3 motorcycles. No smoking. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Bahia VIA have any available units?
275 Bahia VIA has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 275 Bahia VIA have?
Some of 275 Bahia VIA's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 Bahia VIA currently offering any rent specials?
275 Bahia VIA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Bahia VIA pet-friendly?
No, 275 Bahia VIA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers Beach.
Does 275 Bahia VIA offer parking?
Yes, 275 Bahia VIA does offer parking.
Does 275 Bahia VIA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 275 Bahia VIA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Bahia VIA have a pool?
No, 275 Bahia VIA does not have a pool.
Does 275 Bahia VIA have accessible units?
No, 275 Bahia VIA does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Bahia VIA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 275 Bahia VIA has units with dishwashers.
Does 275 Bahia VIA have units with air conditioning?
No, 275 Bahia VIA does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 275 Bahia VIA?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fort Myers Beach 1 BedroomsFort Myers Beach 2 Bedrooms
Fort Myers Beach 3 BedroomsFort Myers Beach Furnished Apartments
Fort Myers Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity