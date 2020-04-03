275 Bahia VIA

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fire pit clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking bbq/grill

Beach House- 3 bedroom, 2 bath raised cottage on Estero Bay w/stunning views of the small islands throughout the bay & local wildlife. NOT available Jan Feb March. Occasional Dolphin, Manatee, Pelican, Egret/Tern & Osprey sightings and frequent visits from various birds & fish. Sleeps 6. Excellent mid-island location. Only 1 block to: Beach Access. 1 block walk to Tiki Bar, restaurants, trolley. Beautiful water & Island views, boat slip, & divots for your own personal watercraft & boats. Fish cleaning station. dock runs entire property. Good fishing & crabbing right from dock. Storage lot & parking for your own watercraft, trailers, trucks, or ATV's that you may bring along to enhance your experience. 3 bedroom ( 2 master w/en suites - king & queen beds And 1 guest room w/twin beds ), Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Microwave, BBQ grills (gas & electric) one on each level, fire pit lounge w/outdoor portable bar & stools. You can have the bar on the 1st or 2nd floor. Spectacular waterview that overlooks the Estero Bay dotted w/uninhabited Islands and mangroves. Covered parking for 2 cars + 3 motorcycles. No smoking. No pets.