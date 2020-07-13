Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:38 PM

15 Apartments under $900 for rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Poinciana Park
2101 SE 4th Ave rear
2101 Southeast 4th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$900
BEAUTIFUL UPDATED 300 SQ.FT. STUDIO WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE AND LAUNDRY ACCESS. GREAT LOCATION! YOU MUST SEE IT! IT CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED FOR $1175 OR UNFURNISHED FOR $1100. KEYLESS LOCKS. PET FRIENDLY.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
South Middle River
1045 N Andrews Ave - 6
1045 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$895
500 sqft
Base Rent: $895 Utility (Water, sewer, trash): $25.00 (Per person*) Total Rent: $920.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Lauderdale

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
North Andrews Garden
5456 NE 4th Ave
5456 Northeast 4th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
Studio
$800
165 sqft
Unfurnished private room/studio for rent. Private bathroom. ONLY FRIDGE & MICROWAVE PROVIDED (no kitchen),per county code only 1 person & no overnight guests. Private entrance on side of home. Includes Water, electric.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Oriole Estates
3900 NW 33rd Ave
3900 Northwest 33rd Avenue, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished room for rent with all utilities included (Internet, cable, electricity, and water. Tenant will have access to the kitchen, dinning room, living room, patio and shared laundry, etc.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
2200 Lazy Ln
2200 Lazy Lane, Lazy Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
3115 sqft
IN THE ELEGANT, SOPHISTICATED NEIGHBORHOOD OF LAZY LAKE/WILTON MANORS, BEAUTIFUL ROOM IN A HOUSE, WITH SHARED BATHROOM, PRIVATE ENTRANCE , KEY WEST STYLE OUTDOOR PRIVATE KITCHEN.NEVER HAVE YOUR LIVING SPACE SMELL LIKE FOOD AGAIN.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Lauderdale

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Garden
2235 Madison St Apt C
2235 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$850
Efficiency with bathroom and kitchen .Move two months: first month and security deposit, include water and electricity. RENT MONTH: $ 850.00 (RLNE5891608)

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
5940 Northwest 64th Avenue
5940 Northwest 64th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$737
660 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1904166 Please note this is a 55 plus community that requires a minimum credit score of 675. There is a one time HOA application.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Golf Village East
6660 Nw 26th St
6660 Northwest 26th Street, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
650 sqft
near interstates restaurants, and malls, parking, washer dryer, wifi, queen bed, shared bath, kitchen privilege, microwave only,utilities incl. lazy boy, private entrance, fenced yard, refrigerator shared in garage, desk

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Lakes
1739 Dewey
1739 Dewey St, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$875
Beautiful STUDIO 7 min to beach, 3 blocks from Downtown Hollywood. AC, new floors. Washer dryer on site. Patio. Electricity & Water included in rent!

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Poinciana
2105 N 20th Avenue
2105 N 20th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$890
250 sqft
NICE & COZY STUDIO ENOUGH TO FEEL AT HOMEIT COMES WITH A NICE BATH ROOM & SMALL KITCHENETTECENTRAL + WINDOW AC.LARGE YARD.PARKING.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Sunflower
8400 UNIVERSITY DRIVE - 201
8400 North University Drive, Tamarac, FL
Studio
$795
410 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8400 UNIVERSITY DRIVE - 201 in Tamarac. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
279 SW 9th St
279 Southwest 9th Street, Dania Beach, FL
Studio
$800
LARGE FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT PERFECT SIZE FOR ONE PERSON - TWO OCCUPANTS ADD ADDITIONAL $50 FOR UTILITY USAGE - SMALL KITCHENETTE INCLUDES CABINETS AND SINK WITH REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE, TOASTER OVEN AND HOT PLATE - COMPLETELY FURNISHED - QUEEN

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
6150 nw 62 nd St, Apt 306
6150 NW 62nd St, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
660 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CONDO 1/1 LOCATED IN A GREAT 55+ COMMUNITY. ONLY FIRST MOTH AND SECURITY DEPOSIT TO MOVE IN. Requirements by the association: Minimum Credit Score 675 Minimum income $25.
Results within 10 miles of Fort Lauderdale

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Welleby
3361 NW 101st Ave
3361 Northwest 101st Avenue, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
Beautiful community with fully remodeled furnished one bedroom and share bathroom to rent downstairs. This room is located in three bedroom townhouse with access to kitchen, living room and washer /dryer.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
441 Corridor
119 N 57 Ave - Unit 3
119 North 57th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$850
350 sqft
3 unit multi-family home

July 2020 Fort Lauderdale Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fort Lauderdale Rent Report. Fort Lauderdale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Lauderdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fort Lauderdale rents declined significantly over the past month

Fort Lauderdale rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fort Lauderdale stand at $1,147 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,455 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fort Lauderdale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Fort Lauderdale over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents fell 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fort Lauderdale

    As rents have fallen slightly in Fort Lauderdale, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fort Lauderdale is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Fort Lauderdale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,455 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Fort Lauderdale fell slightly over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fort Lauderdale than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Fort Lauderdale is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

