Live it. Love it. at Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor in Fleming Island, FL, an affluent suburb of nearby Jacksonville! If youre looking for spacious Fleming Island apartments and outstanding amenities, Cobblestone has you covered. We offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fleming Island, FL with private entries, vaulted ceilings, and wood burning fireplaces. Residents enjoy exclusive access to two swimming pools, two hot tub jacuzzis, a 24/7 fitness center and much more. Additionally, Cobblestone has a fenced playground as well as pet stations throughout the community. We are proud to be recognized as an ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipient! Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Plus, our community members enjoy the benefits of Venterra Living. Were committed to delivering a world-class living experience and professional on-site management and maintenance teams. Take advantage of our 30 Day Live It. Love It. Guarantee! We're available to take your call 24/7.