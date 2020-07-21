877 CREIGHTON RD

Amenities

Holiday Rent REDUCTION! Looking for a quiet peaceful country setting in Fleming Island on the water without an HOA?Plenty of parking to bring your RV, boat and jet skis to store on site. 1/2 acre wooded lot, newly remodeled inside and out. 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths, new AC, new roof, all new stainless appliances, new cabinets and granite in the kitchen, new full size washer/dryer, full house blinds, screened lanai and yes a private boat ramp on Doctors Lake! $1850 per month includes lawn maintenance and pest service. No water bill- on its own well. Best value on the island