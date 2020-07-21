All apartments in Fleming Island
877 CREIGHTON RD

877 Creighton Road · No Longer Available
Location

877 Creighton Road, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Holiday Rent REDUCTION! Looking for a quiet peaceful country setting in Fleming Island on the water without an HOA?Plenty of parking to bring your RV, boat and jet skis to store on site. 1/2 acre wooded lot, newly remodeled inside and out. 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths, new AC, new roof, all new stainless appliances, new cabinets and granite in the kitchen, new full size washer/dryer, full house blinds, screened lanai and yes a private boat ramp on Doctors Lake! $1850 per month includes lawn maintenance and pest service. No water bill- on its own well. Best value on the island

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 877 CREIGHTON RD have any available units?
877 CREIGHTON RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 877 CREIGHTON RD have?
Some of 877 CREIGHTON RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 877 CREIGHTON RD currently offering any rent specials?
877 CREIGHTON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 877 CREIGHTON RD pet-friendly?
No, 877 CREIGHTON RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 877 CREIGHTON RD offer parking?
Yes, 877 CREIGHTON RD offers parking.
Does 877 CREIGHTON RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 877 CREIGHTON RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 877 CREIGHTON RD have a pool?
No, 877 CREIGHTON RD does not have a pool.
Does 877 CREIGHTON RD have accessible units?
Yes, 877 CREIGHTON RD has accessible units.
Does 877 CREIGHTON RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 877 CREIGHTON RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 877 CREIGHTON RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 877 CREIGHTON RD has units with air conditioning.
