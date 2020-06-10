625 SAN CLEMENTI DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

NICE 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME WITH WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING AND SCREEN PORCH IN THE REAR. WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. FORMAL DINING ROOM. NO SMOKING AND PETS MUST BE APPROVED BY OWNER. TENANTS MUST FURNISH PROOF OF RENTERS INSURANCE AT LEASE SIGNING. MOTHER-IN-LAW SUITE. NO CATS MICROWAVE OVEN IS AS IS NOT TO BE REPLACED. NEW TUB BEING INSTALLED IN MASTER BATHROOM