NICE 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME WITH WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING AND SCREEN PORCH IN THE REAR. WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. FORMAL DINING ROOM. NO SMOKING AND PETS MUST BE APPROVED BY OWNER. TENANTS MUST FURNISH PROOF OF RENTERS INSURANCE AT LEASE SIGNING. MOTHER-IN-LAW SUITE. NO CATS MICROWAVE OVEN IS AS IS NOT TO BE REPLACED. NEW TUB BEING INSTALLED IN MASTER BATHROOM
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 625 SAN CLEMENTI DR have?
Some of 625 SAN CLEMENTI DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 SAN CLEMENTI DR currently offering any rent specials?
625 SAN CLEMENTI DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 SAN CLEMENTI DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 SAN CLEMENTI DR is pet friendly.
Does 625 SAN CLEMENTI DR offer parking?
Yes, 625 SAN CLEMENTI DR offers parking.
Does 625 SAN CLEMENTI DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 SAN CLEMENTI DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 SAN CLEMENTI DR have a pool?
No, 625 SAN CLEMENTI DR does not have a pool.
Does 625 SAN CLEMENTI DR have accessible units?
No, 625 SAN CLEMENTI DR does not have accessible units.
Does 625 SAN CLEMENTI DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 SAN CLEMENTI DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 625 SAN CLEMENTI DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 625 SAN CLEMENTI DR does not have units with air conditioning.