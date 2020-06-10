All apartments in Fleming Island
Find more places like 5977 Strawflower Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fleming Island, FL
/
5977 Strawflower Lane
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:43 PM

5977 Strawflower Lane

5977 Strawflower Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fleming Island
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments under $1,300
See all

Location

5977 Strawflower Lane, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
Pool Home! 4 Bedroom 2 bath home located in Fleming Island. This home has it all! Large split floor plan, wood laminate and ceramic tile flooring mix throughout entire house. Large master suite offers a great view of the sparkling pool and pond. Master bathroom is attached for privacy and offers large, relaxing garden tub, walk in shower and double vanity with connected counter top. Walk in closet is a dream! 3 other rooms are spacious and offer ampule amount of closet space. Kitchen and dining are connect and home also has formal dining area. Kitchen has beautiful wood cabinets, black appliances and even a cooking island with breakfast bar. Family room is attached to dining allowing for the perfect open floor plan. Kitchen and dining also have a stunning view of the pool and pond. Home sits on almost 1 acre of land and is on a double corner lot. All brick front and 2 car garage. All conveniently located near Fleming Island shops and dining.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5977 Strawflower Lane have any available units?
5977 Strawflower Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 5977 Strawflower Lane have?
Some of 5977 Strawflower Lane's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5977 Strawflower Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5977 Strawflower Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5977 Strawflower Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5977 Strawflower Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5977 Strawflower Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5977 Strawflower Lane offers parking.
Does 5977 Strawflower Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5977 Strawflower Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5977 Strawflower Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5977 Strawflower Lane has a pool.
Does 5977 Strawflower Lane have accessible units?
No, 5977 Strawflower Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5977 Strawflower Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5977 Strawflower Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5977 Strawflower Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5977 Strawflower Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220
Fleming Island, FL 32003

Similar Pages

Fleming Island 1 BedroomsFleming Island 2 Bedrooms
Fleming Island 3 BedroomsFleming Island Accessible Apartments
Fleming Island Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida