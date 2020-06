Amenities

dishwasher pool air conditioning fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Enjoy the room and space in this Fleming Island Plantation beauty. Over 3000sf, master suite features large, divided master bath area, kitchen with cooking island and plenty of counter space and cabinets. Office/study can be used as a 5th bedroom. Large Florida Room has air conditioning. Family room features built ins. Wood and tile flooring throughout. Enjoy all of the amenities of Fleming Island Plantation and top rated schools.Lawn mainteance is included in rent.