2390 STOCKTON DR

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

All Brick Pool Home on 1/2 Acre. Screened pool, 3 car garage, upgraded kitchen and baths! New HVAC including ducts, newer water heater and roof in 2016. Three car attached garage, with extra height in 3rd bay. Beautiful lot with privacy fence and extra slab for boat or RV. Hickory hardwood floors throughout, All baths have been remodeled with upgraded features: marble tile, travertine tile, frameless glass shower, Cambria quartz countertops, free standing bathtub and new fixtures. Completely remodeled kitchen w/ double oven, oversized island, stainless steel appliances, glass subway backsplash and quartzite counters. Crown and Upgraded paint inside & out. This home's open floor plan has to be seen in person to truly appreciate the size and quality!