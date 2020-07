Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Fleming Isand Townhome New Paint and LVP Flooring - New paint and also new Luxury Plank Flooring makes this Fleming Island 2 story Town Home irresistible! Eagle Harbor amenities such as a water park, pool, tennis courts and more included! See www.eagleharboronline.com for more info. Eat in kitchen, living room dining room combo, separate interior laundry room, fireplace and back patio. 1 car attached garage included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5407989)