2233 Eagle Talon Circle

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets bathtub range oven

Unit Amenities bathtub oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BRAND NEW Home in Prime Location! - WOW! Make this house your HOME and be the first to live in this Dreamfinder's Home located in the new section of Eagle Harbour! The Sweetwater floorpan offers three bedrooms PLUS a bonus/ flex room in the front of the home. Kitchen is full upgraded- large farm sink in center extended island, double oven, flat top stove, and large fridge. Open Dining area to the family room. Two Bedrooms that share a bath with two sinks off of hall kitchen, master is located in rear or home. Large Master with Bay Windows, dual sink vanities, soaking tub, stand up shower, separate water room, and HUGE walk in closet. Extended Screened Lanai out back with fenced yard. Close to major highways, shopping, and dining, AND don't forget you get access to the amazing Eagle Harbour Amenities! Schedule your tour today, this home will go quick!



(RLNE4381131)