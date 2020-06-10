All apartments in Fleming Island
2233 EAGLE TALON CIR
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:09 PM

2233 EAGLE TALON CIR

2233 Eagle Talon Circle · (678) 447-1829
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2233 Eagle Talon Circle, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1742 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
WOW! Make this house your HOME and be the first to live in this Dreamfinder's Home located in the new section of Eagle Harbour! The Sweetwater floorpan offers three bedrooms PLUS a bonus/ flex room in the front of the home. Kitchen is full upgraded- large farm sink in center extended island, double oven, flat top stove, and large fridge. Open Dining area to the family room. Two Bedrooms that share a bath with two sinks off of hall kitchen, master is located in rear or home. Large Master with Bay Windows, dual sink vanities, soaking tub, stand up shower, separate water room, and HUGE walk in closet. Extended Screened Lanai out back with fenced yard. Close to major highways, shopping, and dining, AND don't forget you get access to the amazing Eagle Harbour Amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 EAGLE TALON CIR have any available units?
2233 EAGLE TALON CIR has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2233 EAGLE TALON CIR have?
Some of 2233 EAGLE TALON CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2233 EAGLE TALON CIR currently offering any rent specials?
2233 EAGLE TALON CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 EAGLE TALON CIR pet-friendly?
No, 2233 EAGLE TALON CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 2233 EAGLE TALON CIR offer parking?
No, 2233 EAGLE TALON CIR does not offer parking.
Does 2233 EAGLE TALON CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2233 EAGLE TALON CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 EAGLE TALON CIR have a pool?
Yes, 2233 EAGLE TALON CIR has a pool.
Does 2233 EAGLE TALON CIR have accessible units?
No, 2233 EAGLE TALON CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 EAGLE TALON CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2233 EAGLE TALON CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2233 EAGLE TALON CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2233 EAGLE TALON CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
