2144 Eagle Talon Circle - 1
Last updated October 16 2019

2144 Eagle Talon Circle - 1

2144 Eagle Talon Cir · No Longer Available
Location

2144 Eagle Talon Cir, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BEST RENTAL ON THE MARKET! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a private study & 2 car garage. This never lived-in home includes numerous upgrades like a gourmet kitchen w/ quartz counter tops, smooth glass cooktop, stainless wall oven, island with breakfast bar, and large pantry. Other upgrades include wood plank tile in living areas, plush carpet in bedrooms, and hidden sliding glass doors opening to the covered lanai. Master bedroom is large with walk-in closet and double sinks in bathroom fit with private water closet, free standing shower, and soaking tub. Second bathroom also features a tub. Home includes a laundry room. Enjoy full access to the acclaimed Eagle Harbor Amenities Center. Boasting ''A'' rated schools. The Reserve at Eagle Harbor is in the heart of Fleming Island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2144 Eagle Talon Circle - 1 have any available units?
2144 Eagle Talon Circle - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 2144 Eagle Talon Circle - 1 have?
Some of 2144 Eagle Talon Circle - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2144 Eagle Talon Circle - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2144 Eagle Talon Circle - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2144 Eagle Talon Circle - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2144 Eagle Talon Circle - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 2144 Eagle Talon Circle - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2144 Eagle Talon Circle - 1 offers parking.
Does 2144 Eagle Talon Circle - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2144 Eagle Talon Circle - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2144 Eagle Talon Circle - 1 have a pool?
No, 2144 Eagle Talon Circle - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2144 Eagle Talon Circle - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2144 Eagle Talon Circle - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2144 Eagle Talon Circle - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2144 Eagle Talon Circle - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2144 Eagle Talon Circle - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2144 Eagle Talon Circle - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
