2144 Eagle Talon Circle - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet oven walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

BEST RENTAL ON THE MARKET! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a private study & 2 car garage. This never lived-in home includes numerous upgrades like a gourmet kitchen w/ quartz counter tops, smooth glass cooktop, stainless wall oven, island with breakfast bar, and large pantry. Other upgrades include wood plank tile in living areas, plush carpet in bedrooms, and hidden sliding glass doors opening to the covered lanai. Master bedroom is large with walk-in closet and double sinks in bathroom fit with private water closet, free standing shower, and soaking tub. Second bathroom also features a tub. Home includes a laundry room. Enjoy full access to the acclaimed Eagle Harbor Amenities Center. Boasting ''A'' rated schools. The Reserve at Eagle Harbor is in the heart of Fleming Island.