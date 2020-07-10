All apartments in Fleming Island
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

2074 THORNHILL DR

2074 Thornhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2074 Thornhill Drive, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
This Beautiful, Spacious, and Light Filled (2) story home in Fleming Island Plantation is ready for YOU to move in. (4) bedrooms and (3.5) bathrooms, separate dining room and breakfast room. The kitchen has an island with additional cabinets. The pantry is an actual closet, a cook's luxury not all homes offer! The huge family room also has a gas fireplace! An awesome loft is the perfect place for the teenagers to hang out. Landscaping is mature and immaculate. The backyard is fenced and ready for the family to setup the grill. In additional to a wonderful home, you will also have access to all FIP amenities. The pool is literally just down the street from your home. Please call right away to setup your tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2074 THORNHILL DR have any available units?
2074 THORNHILL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 2074 THORNHILL DR have?
Some of 2074 THORNHILL DR's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2074 THORNHILL DR currently offering any rent specials?
2074 THORNHILL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2074 THORNHILL DR pet-friendly?
No, 2074 THORNHILL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 2074 THORNHILL DR offer parking?
No, 2074 THORNHILL DR does not offer parking.
Does 2074 THORNHILL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2074 THORNHILL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2074 THORNHILL DR have a pool?
Yes, 2074 THORNHILL DR has a pool.
Does 2074 THORNHILL DR have accessible units?
No, 2074 THORNHILL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2074 THORNHILL DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2074 THORNHILL DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2074 THORNHILL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2074 THORNHILL DR does not have units with air conditioning.

