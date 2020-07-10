2074 THORNHILL DR

Amenities

dishwasher pool fireplace bbq/grill range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

This Beautiful, Spacious, and Light Filled (2) story home in Fleming Island Plantation is ready for YOU to move in. (4) bedrooms and (3.5) bathrooms, separate dining room and breakfast room. The kitchen has an island with additional cabinets. The pantry is an actual closet, a cook's luxury not all homes offer! The huge family room also has a gas fireplace! An awesome loft is the perfect place for the teenagers to hang out. Landscaping is mature and immaculate. The backyard is fenced and ready for the family to setup the grill. In additional to a wonderful home, you will also have access to all FIP amenities. The pool is literally just down the street from your home. Please call right away to setup your tour.