2070 THORNHILL DR

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Great location! Close to schools, restaurants, shopping and community amenities. Open floor plan with split bedrooms. The kitchen overlooks the spacious family room and offers a large breakfast bar, eating nook with bay window, plus 42'' cabinets with lots of storage and roll out shelves. The family room has a corner wood burning fireplace. French doors lead to the covered patio and privacy fenced back yard. Upgraded 18' tile throughout. Master offers bay window, tray ceiling, dual vanities, large walk in closet, garden bath, separate shower and W/C. Formal living room/office could also be used as a 4th bedroom, but doesn't have a closet. Other features include separate utility room, ceiling fans and courtyard entry garage. Fleming Island Plantation amenities included!