2056 HERITAGE OAKS CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court pool bbq/grill volleyball court

This beautiful two-story, four-bedrooms, two-bathroom home is perfectly nestled within the Fleming Island Plantation Community. You'll love the kitchen, featuring a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and a handsome backsplash. The separate dining room was made with holidays and family gatherings in mind. Enjoy an Owner's Suite that is large enough for a California King-Sized bed and all its bedroom furniture. The Owners Bathroom features a garden tub, separate walk-in shower and dual vanities. Relax on the covered back porch with its tree-lined backyard, which is perfect for friendly get-togethers and family BBQs. This home comes with ALL THE AMENITIES; multiple pools, a splash park, sand volleyball & basketball courts, and so much more! Non-Smokers only, Pets under 20lbs only