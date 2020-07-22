All apartments in Fleming Island
2056 HERITAGE OAKS CT
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

2056 HERITAGE OAKS CT

2056 Heritage Oaks Court · No Longer Available
Location

2056 Heritage Oaks Court, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
This beautiful two-story, four-bedrooms, two-bathroom home is perfectly nestled within the Fleming Island Plantation Community. You'll love the kitchen, featuring a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and a handsome backsplash. The separate dining room was made with holidays and family gatherings in mind. Enjoy an Owner's Suite that is large enough for a California King-Sized bed and all its bedroom furniture. The Owners Bathroom features a garden tub, separate walk-in shower and dual vanities. Relax on the covered back porch with its tree-lined backyard, which is perfect for friendly get-togethers and family BBQs. This home comes with ALL THE AMENITIES; multiple pools, a splash park, sand volleyball & basketball courts, and so much more! Non-Smokers only, Pets under 20lbs only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2056 HERITAGE OAKS CT have any available units?
2056 HERITAGE OAKS CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 2056 HERITAGE OAKS CT have?
Some of 2056 HERITAGE OAKS CT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2056 HERITAGE OAKS CT currently offering any rent specials?
2056 HERITAGE OAKS CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2056 HERITAGE OAKS CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2056 HERITAGE OAKS CT is pet friendly.
Does 2056 HERITAGE OAKS CT offer parking?
No, 2056 HERITAGE OAKS CT does not offer parking.
Does 2056 HERITAGE OAKS CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2056 HERITAGE OAKS CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2056 HERITAGE OAKS CT have a pool?
Yes, 2056 HERITAGE OAKS CT has a pool.
Does 2056 HERITAGE OAKS CT have accessible units?
No, 2056 HERITAGE OAKS CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2056 HERITAGE OAKS CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2056 HERITAGE OAKS CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2056 HERITAGE OAKS CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2056 HERITAGE OAKS CT does not have units with air conditioning.
