2031 Secret Garden Ln #404

Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home In Eagle Harbor, Fleming Island!!! - This spacious Eagle Harbor beauty offers an end unit condo with attached 2 car garage storage unit. Exterior maintenance is provided along with the country club amenities. Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home. Kitchen features adjacent eating area & breakfast bar. Enjoy your relaxing screened lanai & backyard. Eagle Harbor award winning programs include golf, tennis, 3 pools and a swim park with snack bar service. Waterfront access for boating and day docking, nature trails for biking and walking and community parks. Exceptional Clay County Schools. Convenient to all that Fleming Island offers, shops, restaurants & medical offices. No Dogs! Cats Welcomed, No Section 8!



(RLNE5694397)