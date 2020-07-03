All apartments in Fleming Island
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

2031 Secret Garden Ln #404

2031 Secret Garden Ln 404 · No Longer Available
Location

2031 Secret Garden Ln 404, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
dogs allowed
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home In Eagle Harbor, Fleming Island!!! - This spacious Eagle Harbor beauty offers an end unit condo with attached 2 car garage storage unit. Exterior maintenance is provided along with the country club amenities. Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home. Kitchen features adjacent eating area & breakfast bar. Enjoy your relaxing screened lanai & backyard. Eagle Harbor award winning programs include golf, tennis, 3 pools and a swim park with snack bar service. Waterfront access for boating and day docking, nature trails for biking and walking and community parks. Exceptional Clay County Schools. Convenient to all that Fleming Island offers, shops, restaurants & medical offices. No Dogs! Cats Welcomed, No Section 8!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5694397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2031 Secret Garden Ln #404 have any available units?
2031 Secret Garden Ln #404 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 2031 Secret Garden Ln #404 have?
Some of 2031 Secret Garden Ln #404's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2031 Secret Garden Ln #404 currently offering any rent specials?
2031 Secret Garden Ln #404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2031 Secret Garden Ln #404 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2031 Secret Garden Ln #404 is pet friendly.
Does 2031 Secret Garden Ln #404 offer parking?
Yes, 2031 Secret Garden Ln #404 offers parking.
Does 2031 Secret Garden Ln #404 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2031 Secret Garden Ln #404 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2031 Secret Garden Ln #404 have a pool?
Yes, 2031 Secret Garden Ln #404 has a pool.
Does 2031 Secret Garden Ln #404 have accessible units?
No, 2031 Secret Garden Ln #404 does not have accessible units.
Does 2031 Secret Garden Ln #404 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2031 Secret Garden Ln #404 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2031 Secret Garden Ln #404 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2031 Secret Garden Ln #404 does not have units with air conditioning.

