1983 PROTECTION POINT

Lovely home on beautiful cul de sac! Enter into the octagonal receiving foyer. Formal LR can serve as an office too. Formal Dining Room w/chandelier and step ceiling. Updated island kitchen w/Corian counters, 42'' cabinets, brand new stainless steel appliances (installed June 2017) and pretty tile floor. Kitchen open to large Family Room w/Fireplace. New carpet is being installed June 2017 and the interior will also be completely painted June 2017. Luxurious MBR suite with double entry doors. MBA w/His and Her Vanities, garden tub, separate shower and water closet. Triple split bedroom plan! Extended Screened Lanai. Laundry tub and extra cabinets in laundry room. Security system, sprinkler system,faux wood blinds.