Fleming Island, FL
1983 PROTECTION POINT
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

1983 PROTECTION POINT

1983 Protection Point · No Longer Available
Fleming Island
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Accessible Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

1983 Protection Point, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
pool
Lovely home on beautiful cul de sac! Enter into the octagonal receiving foyer. Formal LR can serve as an office too. Formal Dining Room w/chandelier and step ceiling. Updated island kitchen w/Corian counters, 42'' cabinets, brand new stainless steel appliances (installed June 2017) and pretty tile floor. Kitchen open to large Family Room w/Fireplace. New carpet is being installed June 2017 and the interior will also be completely painted June 2017. Luxurious MBR suite with double entry doors. MBA w/His and Her Vanities, garden tub, separate shower and water closet. Triple split bedroom plan! Extended Screened Lanai. Laundry tub and extra cabinets in laundry room. Security system, sprinkler system,faux wood blinds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1983 PROTECTION POINT have any available units?
1983 PROTECTION POINT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 1983 PROTECTION POINT have?
Some of 1983 PROTECTION POINT's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1983 PROTECTION POINT currently offering any rent specials?
1983 PROTECTION POINT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1983 PROTECTION POINT pet-friendly?
No, 1983 PROTECTION POINT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 1983 PROTECTION POINT offer parking?
No, 1983 PROTECTION POINT does not offer parking.
Does 1983 PROTECTION POINT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1983 PROTECTION POINT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1983 PROTECTION POINT have a pool?
Yes, 1983 PROTECTION POINT has a pool.
Does 1983 PROTECTION POINT have accessible units?
Yes, 1983 PROTECTION POINT has accessible units.
Does 1983 PROTECTION POINT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1983 PROTECTION POINT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1983 PROTECTION POINT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1983 PROTECTION POINT does not have units with air conditioning.
