1762 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool microwave range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

From the ideal location & the handsome curb appeal to the open, yet traditional floorplan, there is plenty to love about this great property. Warm wood laminate floors welcome you inside, the neutral & tasteful updates make this home move in ready. Formal living/ dining to the left upon entry & a home office/ den to the right. The sizeable kitchen opens to the eat-in area & family room- the perfect space for hosting family & friends. Enjoy an evening fire while soaking in the views of the oak trees and lagoon. The split bedroom layout provides everyone with privacy including the en-suite in BR3. Don't miss out on this beautiful house in the heart of Fleming Island. Pet Deposit is negotiated based on type of pet. All individuals over 18 must fill out an application.