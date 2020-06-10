All apartments in Fleming Island
Find more places like 1762 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fleming Island, FL
/
1762 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR
Last updated February 6 2020 at 6:11 PM

1762 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR

1762 Chatham Village Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fleming Island
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments under $1,300
See all

Location

1762 Chatham Village Drive, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
From the ideal location & the handsome curb appeal to the open, yet traditional floorplan, there is plenty to love about this great property. Warm wood laminate floors welcome you inside, the neutral & tasteful updates make this home move in ready. Formal living/ dining to the left upon entry & a home office/ den to the right. The sizeable kitchen opens to the eat-in area & family room- the perfect space for hosting family & friends. Enjoy an evening fire while soaking in the views of the oak trees and lagoon. The split bedroom layout provides everyone with privacy including the en-suite in BR3. Don't miss out on this beautiful house in the heart of Fleming Island. Pet Deposit is negotiated based on type of pet. All individuals over 18 must fill out an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1762 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR have any available units?
1762 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 1762 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR have?
Some of 1762 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1762 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
1762 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1762 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1762 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR is pet friendly.
Does 1762 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 1762 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR offers parking.
Does 1762 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1762 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1762 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR have a pool?
Yes, 1762 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR has a pool.
Does 1762 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR have accessible units?
No, 1762 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1762 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1762 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1762 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1762 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220
Fleming Island, FL 32003

Similar Pages

Fleming Island 1 BedroomsFleming Island 2 Bedrooms
Fleming Island 3 BedroomsFleming Island Accessible Apartments
Fleming Island Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida