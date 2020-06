Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities alarm system gym parking pool garage pet friendly

Covington Creek at its finest! Come and see this Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom located in Fleming Island. This home has everything! 2 car Garage, a mix of tile and carpet through out the home, Vaulted ceilings, Alarm system, screened in patio, central air and heat. Awesome community and we are pet friendly! Please call first for an appointment.