Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1755 FIDDLERS RIDGE DR

1755 Fiddlers Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1755 Fiddlers Ridge Drive, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
Spacious home with a bonus room that could be used as a fifth bedroom. Lawncare is provided with this rental!Walking/biking distance to Fleming Island Elementary and stores. All Eagle Harbor amenities convey with the rental agreement. A beautiful home with hardwood flooring and granite countertops.Fenced in backyard and screened lanai.A one year old HVAC system in the house as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1755 FIDDLERS RIDGE DR have any available units?
1755 FIDDLERS RIDGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 1755 FIDDLERS RIDGE DR have?
Some of 1755 FIDDLERS RIDGE DR's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1755 FIDDLERS RIDGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
1755 FIDDLERS RIDGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 FIDDLERS RIDGE DR pet-friendly?
No, 1755 FIDDLERS RIDGE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 1755 FIDDLERS RIDGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 1755 FIDDLERS RIDGE DR offers parking.
Does 1755 FIDDLERS RIDGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1755 FIDDLERS RIDGE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 FIDDLERS RIDGE DR have a pool?
Yes, 1755 FIDDLERS RIDGE DR has a pool.
Does 1755 FIDDLERS RIDGE DR have accessible units?
Yes, 1755 FIDDLERS RIDGE DR has accessible units.
Does 1755 FIDDLERS RIDGE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1755 FIDDLERS RIDGE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1755 FIDDLERS RIDGE DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1755 FIDDLERS RIDGE DR has units with air conditioning.
