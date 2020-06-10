1755 FIDDLERS RIDGE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking pool

Spacious home with a bonus room that could be used as a fifth bedroom. Lawncare is provided with this rental!Walking/biking distance to Fleming Island Elementary and stores. All Eagle Harbor amenities convey with the rental agreement. A beautiful home with hardwood flooring and granite countertops.Fenced in backyard and screened lanai.A one year old HVAC system in the house as well.