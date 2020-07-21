1575 LAKE BEND PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

**Kitchen updated with brand new stainless appliances 11/24/19** This beautiful Eagle Harbor home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, formal dining room, living room/office, open family room with fireplace and large Florida room! Freshly painted, wood floors throughout main living areas, tile in bathrooms and new vinyl plank flooring in master. The open kitchen has corian counter tops, 42'' cabinets, eating nook and breakfast bar. The master offers vaulted ceiling, garden bath and separate shower, dual sinks plus a large walk in closet. Enjoy the large privacy fenced backyard and open patio. Ceiling fans throughout. Great location, close to schools, shopping and restaurants! Includes Eagle Harbor's award winning amenities featuring 3 resort style pools, tennis, playgrounds and clubhouse.