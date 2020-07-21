All apartments in Fleming Island
Fleming Island, FL
1575 LAKE BEND PL
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:55 AM

1575 LAKE BEND PL

1575 Lake Bend Place · No Longer Available
Location

1575 Lake Bend Place, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
**Kitchen updated with brand new stainless appliances 11/24/19** This beautiful Eagle Harbor home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, formal dining room, living room/office, open family room with fireplace and large Florida room! Freshly painted, wood floors throughout main living areas, tile in bathrooms and new vinyl plank flooring in master. The open kitchen has corian counter tops, 42'' cabinets, eating nook and breakfast bar. The master offers vaulted ceiling, garden bath and separate shower, dual sinks plus a large walk in closet. Enjoy the large privacy fenced backyard and open patio. Ceiling fans throughout. Great location, close to schools, shopping and restaurants! Includes Eagle Harbor's award winning amenities featuring 3 resort style pools, tennis, playgrounds and clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1575 LAKE BEND PL have any available units?
1575 LAKE BEND PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 1575 LAKE BEND PL have?
Some of 1575 LAKE BEND PL's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1575 LAKE BEND PL currently offering any rent specials?
1575 LAKE BEND PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1575 LAKE BEND PL pet-friendly?
No, 1575 LAKE BEND PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 1575 LAKE BEND PL offer parking?
Yes, 1575 LAKE BEND PL offers parking.
Does 1575 LAKE BEND PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1575 LAKE BEND PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1575 LAKE BEND PL have a pool?
Yes, 1575 LAKE BEND PL has a pool.
Does 1575 LAKE BEND PL have accessible units?
No, 1575 LAKE BEND PL does not have accessible units.
Does 1575 LAKE BEND PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1575 LAKE BEND PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 1575 LAKE BEND PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1575 LAKE BEND PL does not have units with air conditioning.
