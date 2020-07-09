All apartments in Fleming Island
1565 Vineland Circle Unit B

1565 Vineland Circle
Location

1565 Vineland Circle, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
1565 Vineland Circle Unit B Available 06/01/20 FOR RENT: 3BR/2.5BA TOWNHOUSE IN AUTUMN GLEN @ FLEMING ISLAND - Offering a 2-story pet-friendly townhome in Autumn Glen @ Fleming Island. Move into this meticulously renovated and maintained home that features laminate flooring throughout, fresh paint, and is a very clean home. The spacious kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a pantry closet, quartz countertops, and much more. The bathrooms have been renovated and include all new vanities, sinks, mirrors, and light fixtures. Upstairs laundry facilities, too. Plantation shutter window coverings for each window highlight the beauty of this home, as well. As a resident of Fleming Island, you also get access to all of the community amenities offered to residents of this neighborhood. Lawn care is provided by the homeowner's association.

(RLNE5799602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1565 Vineland Circle Unit B have any available units?
1565 Vineland Circle Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 1565 Vineland Circle Unit B have?
Some of 1565 Vineland Circle Unit B's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1565 Vineland Circle Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1565 Vineland Circle Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1565 Vineland Circle Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1565 Vineland Circle Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1565 Vineland Circle Unit B offer parking?
No, 1565 Vineland Circle Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 1565 Vineland Circle Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1565 Vineland Circle Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1565 Vineland Circle Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 1565 Vineland Circle Unit B has a pool.
Does 1565 Vineland Circle Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1565 Vineland Circle Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1565 Vineland Circle Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1565 Vineland Circle Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1565 Vineland Circle Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1565 Vineland Circle Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
