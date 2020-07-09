Amenities

1565 Vineland Circle Unit B Available 06/01/20 FOR RENT: 3BR/2.5BA TOWNHOUSE IN AUTUMN GLEN @ FLEMING ISLAND - Offering a 2-story pet-friendly townhome in Autumn Glen @ Fleming Island. Move into this meticulously renovated and maintained home that features laminate flooring throughout, fresh paint, and is a very clean home. The spacious kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a pantry closet, quartz countertops, and much more. The bathrooms have been renovated and include all new vanities, sinks, mirrors, and light fixtures. Upstairs laundry facilities, too. Plantation shutter window coverings for each window highlight the beauty of this home, as well. As a resident of Fleming Island, you also get access to all of the community amenities offered to residents of this neighborhood. Lawn care is provided by the homeowner's association.



(RLNE5799602)