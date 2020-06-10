All apartments in Fleming Island
Last updated June 14 2019 at 4:48 PM

1547 Rivertrace Drive

1547 Rivertrace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1547 Rivertrace Drive, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath located in Eagle Harbor has much to offer! Separate dining room, very large kitchen with all appliances and adjacent breakfast area overlooks both the wood floor/vaulted ceiling family room with fireplace and screened in porch. Master BR includes large garden bath w/ separate shower and double vanities. Three other bedrooms give plenty of space w/ a split bedroom design. Huge yard gives plenty of room for the kids to play. Master-planned community w/ water parks, 18 hole championship golf course & A-rated schools! Community Boat Ramp to Doctor's Lake. Great shopping & restaurants abound! Come live the good life in Rivertrace of Eagle Harbor! This home is available for immediate move in! Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1547 Rivertrace Drive have any available units?
1547 Rivertrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 1547 Rivertrace Drive have?
Some of 1547 Rivertrace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1547 Rivertrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1547 Rivertrace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1547 Rivertrace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1547 Rivertrace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1547 Rivertrace Drive offer parking?
No, 1547 Rivertrace Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1547 Rivertrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1547 Rivertrace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1547 Rivertrace Drive have a pool?
No, 1547 Rivertrace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1547 Rivertrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 1547 Rivertrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1547 Rivertrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1547 Rivertrace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1547 Rivertrace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1547 Rivertrace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
