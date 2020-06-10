1547 Rivertrace Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath located in Eagle Harbor has much to offer! Separate dining room, very large kitchen with all appliances and adjacent breakfast area overlooks both the wood floor/vaulted ceiling family room with fireplace and screened in porch. Master BR includes large garden bath w/ separate shower and double vanities. Three other bedrooms give plenty of space w/ a split bedroom design. Huge yard gives plenty of room for the kids to play. Master-planned community w/ water parks, 18 hole championship golf course & A-rated schools! Community Boat Ramp to Doctor's Lake. Great shopping & restaurants abound! Come live the good life in Rivertrace of Eagle Harbor! This home is available for immediate move in! Renters insurance required.